Poland warns of possible open conflict after Russian drone intrusion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday slammed Western and global leaders for "lack of action" over Russia's intrusion of Polish airspace with drones, some of which Warsaw shot down. "There have been more than enough statements, but so far there has been a lack of action. The Russians are testing the limits of what is possible. They are testing the reaction. They are recording how the armed forces of NATO countries act," Zelensky said in his daily address.

Poland raised alarms on Wednesday over what it described as a serious escalation after shooting down several drones in its airspace, warning that Europe could be edging closer to an "open conflict." The incident has drawn support from the United States and other NATO members, while Russia denied targeting Poland.

Footage from local media showed soldiers inspecting a damaged house in Wyryki-Wola, a village in eastern Poland, where the roof was ripped open and debris scattered nearby. "We were just sitting there, and this plane flew over... I said to my husband: 'Why is this plane so loud today?' And suddenly, a bang, and that was it," said 64-year-old resident Alicja Wesolowska. Authorities reported that no one was harmed despite the airspace being violated 19 times.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that at least three drones were shot down after Polish and allied jets scrambled to respond. He described the situation as potentially boiling over and called for urgent talks with NATO. "This situation brings us closer than ever to open conflict since World War II," Tusk told parliament. He stressed, however, that "there is no reason today to claim that we are in a state of war."

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on social media, writing, "What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!" Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called the incursion "an unprecedented case of an attack" on Poland, NATO, and the European Union. Russia denied the claim, with its defense ministry rejecting accusations of targeting Poland and its foreign ministry calling Warsaw's claims "myths" meant to escalate the war in Ukraine.

Poland located 15 drones and debris from an unknown projectile, while a house sustained damage from the impact. Zelensky described the violation as a "dangerous precedent" and urged a strong response from allies. NATO chief Mark Rutte condemned Moscow’s "reckless behaviour" and praised the alliance’s air defences for their "very successful reaction."

European leaders echoed the condemnation. EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said, "What he wants to do is to test us. And every time he's bolder, because he's able to be bolder because our response hasn't been strong enough." German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that Russia had "endangered human lives," while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a "real risk" that the war could spread beyond Ukraine.

A senior NATO diplomat told AFP that additional NATO assets could be deployed to Poland or other eastern member states. The incident coincides with the upcoming Zapad-2025 military exercises in Russia and Belarus. Poland has closed several border crossings with Belarus ahead of the drills, calling the coming days "critical."