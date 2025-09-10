Phl condemns Doha attack, no Pinoys hurt

The national government on Wednesday strongly condemned a recent attack in Doha, Qatar, that targeted Hamas officials, calling it a “grave violation of international law.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement that the attack was a “direct affront to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the United Nations Charter.”

It also reiterated its call for a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which it says has caused instability across the region.

“The Philippines highlights the need for parties to the conflict in Gaza to agree to an immediate and permanent ceasefire, uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of civilians, and work toward a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East,” the statement said.

Meantime, the Philippine Embassy in Doha has confirmed that no Filipinos were directly affected by the strike and urged the approximately 260,000 Filipino workers in Qatar to remain calm and vigilant.

The embassy warned of possible road closures and heightened security due to its proximity to the site of the explosions. The embassy added that an investigation into the incident is underway.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel targeted residential buildings housing members of the Political Bureau of Hamas. Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemned the strike as a “reckless criminal attack” and a “flagrant violation of its sovereignty and security.”

The Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it had “conducted a precise attack” against the Hamas leadership. International media reports said senior Hamas leaders survived the strike, but five others were killed, including the son of a top Hamas official.