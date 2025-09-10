SUBSCRIBE NOW
Phl booters miss Asian Cup spot

The Philippines fell short of securing a slot for the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup despite a solid showing in the qualifiers at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Not even a 2-0-1 win-draw-loss record and a +4 goal difference in Group K was enough for the Nationals as only the four best second-placed teams will get their ticket to the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The United Arab Emirates also had a similar record as the Philippines but qualified for the Asian Cup after posting a +14 goal difference.

Despite falling short of making it to the continental tournament, the Philippines still had a solid showing in the qualifiers. After losing 1-2 to Syria last week, the Nationals bounced back and defeated host Tajikistan, 1-0, last Sunday. The Philippines then trashed Nepal, 4-0, to end its campaign on a high note.

Otu Banatao started the scoring spree for the Nationals with a header in the 33rd minute before Javier Mariano slotted home a penalty kick in the 39th minute for a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Dov Cariño added his name on the scoresheet with a tap-in goal in the 81st minute before team captain Sandro Reyes scored with a free kick in the 85th minute for the Philippines.

The Nationals will now shift their focus to the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand from 9 to 20 December.

So far, the Philippines’ best finish in men’s football event was fourth place when it hosted the biennial meet in Manila in 1991.

