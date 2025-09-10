PBBM launches historic SSS pension hike

For the first time in over a decade, pensioners are placed front and center as the Social Security System (SSS) increases their monthly pension.

On Wednesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the ceremonial launch of the new program, coinciding with the 68th SSS anniversary.

In his remarks, Marcos said the program has been implemented beginning 1 September.

The President noted that the reforms aim to improve the lives of Filipino pensioners.

"For the first time in SSS history, we have increased pensions under the SSS Pension Reform Program," he said.

He also assured that the adjustments will not require additional contributions.

Under the program, retirement and disability pensioners will receive a 10 percent increase. Survivorship pensions will get a five percent increase, and dependents will receive higher benefits.

The program will be implemented annually in three tranches ending in 2027.

"As a gratitude to our countrymen who have served and worked for our country throughout their lives, starting September 1st of this year, we have increased your monthly pension," Marcos said.

Over 3.8 million pensioners are set to benefit from the program, amounting to P93 billion, which will help households cover food, medicine, and family expenses while boosting the country’s economy.

Maximize social security membership, PBBM urges

Marcos also encouraged the public to maximize their social security membership in planning for the future.

He advised members to coordinate with the SSS and the Government Service Insurance System to plan for retirement.

Meanwhile, he appealed to members to make contributions faithfully to support the social pension system.

"Let's support programs like this—by trusting and making the right contributions to further strengthen our social security systems," he said.

"May we all renew our resolve to secure the well-being of the Filipino people," he added.