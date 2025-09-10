Patrick Schwarzenegger weds model Abby Champion

Champion, a Calvin Klein model, wore a boat-neck sleeveless white wedding dress. Her husband, meanwhile, donned a cream tuxedo jacket and black slacks.

Among those in attendance were Jason Isaacs, Rob Lowe, Patrick’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt.

The couple reportedly met in 2015 through a mutual friend. They got engaged in 2023.