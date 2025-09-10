Pangilinan to lead Committee on Justice and Human Rights

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Wednesday, 10 September, accepted the chairmanship of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, which tackles the administration of justice, impeachment proceedings, and the implementation of human rights provisions.

This is not the first time that the senator will hold the committee’s chairmanship, having previously headed it during his first term from 2001 to 2004.

“Justice is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy. I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty to ensure impartiality, integrity, and accountability in our justice system,” Pangilinan said.

“Our laws must be applied fairly and the rights of every Filipino must be respected and protected," he added.

When he first held the chairmanship of the justice and human rights committee, he pushed for critical reforms, doubling the salaries and beneficiaries of members of the judiciary, additional allowance for prosecutors and personnel at the Department of Justice, and additional P3 billion fund for the judiciary through the Judicial Executive Legislative Advisory and Consultative Council (JELACC).

Under his leadership this 20th Congress, Pangilinan said the committee is expected to prioritize key reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system, strengthening the independence of the judiciary, and addressing issues of human rights violations and access to justice.

The senator expressed his commitment to working with all stakeholders including the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, civil society, and fellow legislators to ensure justice is accessible and equitable for all.