Pampanga eyes faster land reclassification to attract investors

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The provincial government is moving to streamline the land reclassification process in a bid to make Pampanga more attractive to investors.

During the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session on 9 September 2025, local officials, vice mayors, Municipal Planning Offices, and the Committee on Land Use discussed ways to make reclassification faster and more investor-friendly.

Board Member Cherry Manalo, chair of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, Climate, and Agriculture, led the meeting. The discussion focused on prescribed procedures and standards under Memorandum Circular No. 54, Series of 1993, and Administrative Order No. 363, Series of 1997.

The group also reviewed guidelines under Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which gives cities and towns authority to reclassify agricultural land for non-agricultural uses. The measure aims to cut red tape and minimize delays that discourage both local governments and investors.

One of the priority concerns raised was the need for proper land assessment and complete documentary requirements to ensure clear, efficient processing of applications. The goal is to make land conversion into commercial, industrial, or residential purposes more organized.

Board Members Christian Halili, Kaye Naguit, Fritzie David-Dizon, and Vince Calara expressed full support for the plan. They emphasized that both the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and local government units play a crucial role in guiding applicants and approving reclassification requests in line with existing laws and regulations.