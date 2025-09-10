Overseas Filipinos find ‘hulog ng langit’ in BDO Pay

For many Filipinos abroad, staying connected with loved ones means more than phone calls and social media updates — it also means ensuring that their hard-earned money reaches home securely and on time.

Overseas Filipinos who discover BDO Pay, the digital payment app of BDO Unibank, have described it as “hulog ng langit.” The app allows them to send money, pay bills, and track transactions seamlessly, all from their mobile phones.

“Whenever our Overseas Filipino clients learn about BDO Pay, nakakatuwa ang reaction nila lalo na pag nalaman nila ang dali lang gamitin. They can access this 24/7 payment app from wherever they are in the world and at any time, late at night or even weekends and holidays,” said Genie T. Gloria, BDO Senior Vice President and head of Remittance.

With a linked Kabayan Savings account, users can send money home instantly, check balances, and pay bills without additional fees. Transactions to other BDO accounts carry no charges, helping account holders cut costs while ensuring their families receive funds without delay.

Gloria noted that the app also simplifies household payments. “In the past, they would have to remit money, and their family back home will pay for their electricity bill, internet fee, or tuition. Bukod sa maabala, minsan naaatraso pa. With BDO Pay, they can directly pay for the bill and avoid any late penalties,” she explained.

The app also features a “Request Money” option, allowing users to collect payments from other BDO Pay account holders, and a real-time monitoring system to track whether funds or payments have been posted.

Available for download via the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, BDO Pay can be activated in minutes with a Kabayan Savings account. Customers can also call BDO’s 24-hour hotline or visit branches for assistance.

Through BDO Pay, BDO Unibank says its long-standing “Alagang Kabayan” commitment now fits right in the pocket of every overseas Filipino.