Over 250 stakeholders pledge support for PCSO programs

More than 250 stakeholders pledged their support for the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) programs during the 2025 Charity Summit on Friday.

“True impact is achieved when government, institutions, and civil society work hand in hand, united by a common purpose: to bring charity and healthcare closer to the Filipino people,” PCSO General Manager Melquiades A. Robles said.

He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring efficient and effective charity initiatives. GM Robles also noted that PCSO’s work is guided by the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who in his recent State of the Nation Address underscored the need to strengthen and modernize the country’s healthcare system.

The summit was attended by DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina Romualdez, who stressed that collective charity efforts create “ripples of kindness.” Presidential Action Center head Ryan Joseph A. Sartre likewise reiterated the moral responsibility of participating in charitable programs and partnerships.

The event featured open forums, exhibits of PCSO programs, networking sessions, and the symbolic “Handprints on the Commitment Wall,” where participants pledged continued dedication to public service and humanitarian work.

Looking ahead, the PCSO plans to expand initiatives that bring healthcare closer to Filipinos, including the provision of vital medical equipment to government hospitals under its Medical Equipment Program, deployment of mobile health and dental clinic units, and the rollout of patient transport vehicles serving last-mile and island communities.

During the summit, PCSO awarded P4.4 million to institutional partners through its Institutional Partnership Program (IPP). Beneficiaries included Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation Philippines, Inc. (P1 million), Father Palau of Panguntacan (P500,000), Onesimo Foundation, Inc. (P400,000), St. Vincent Home, Inc. (P800,000), and the Social Action Center of Pampanga (P600,000).

Additionally, the Nutrition Foundation of the Philippines, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Philippine Red Cross received P296,000, P246,000, and P593,000, respectively.

As mandated by law, the PCSO continues to assist the government in social welfare programs, ensuring that charitable and healthcare initiatives reach the communities and individuals who need them most.