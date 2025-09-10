NONA launches as Philippines’ first AI-powered Home GPT

The Philippines has officially entered a new era of proptech with the launch of NONA, billed as the country’s first “Home GPT,” an AI-powered concierge designed to simplify the entire home journey — from property search to home management.

The launch was held Tuesday at the Shangri-La BGC Pavilion, led by Crystal Lee Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of Noneaway, the B2B real estate platform behind NONA. Noneaway currently manages more than P60 billion worth of verified properties and is now expanding into a premium consumer-facing service with NONA.

“NONA is your Home GPT,” Gonzalez said. “It’s the first Agentic AI for homes in the Philippines — you don’t need to search anywhere else. Everything from finding a home to managing it is done for you. We verify, vet, and coordinate for you. We are helping people go from home manifesting to actually moving and managing their home without the stress of fragmented, unsafe, or duplicate process and coordination with developers, brokers, service providers, and professionals. We’re here to make the home journey finally work the way it should: simple, safe, and seamless.”

The AI-driven platform offers verified listings, home maintenance coordination, and lifestyle-driven furnishing suggestions through brand tie-ups. NONA also emphasizes security by eliminating spam, scams, and duplicate postings.

Its launch is backed by strategic alliances with leading developers including Shang Properties, Century Properties, Ayala Land (Leasing and Resale), SM Residences’ Signature Series, SM Prime, and Hotel 101. On the brokerage side, partners include ERA Philippines, RE/MAX Philippines, AskMe Realty, and Infinity Realty.

For developers and brokers, Noneaway remains the B2B hub for property listings, while NONA serves as the AI-powered consumer interface, connecting serious buyers with updated and verified inventory.

“Real estate has always been about trust and timing,” Gonzalez said. “By putting AI at the center, NONA ensures you see the right home, right away—verified, safe, and tailored to your lifestyle.”

With Agentic AI reshaping industries globally, the launch of NONA positions the Philippines at the forefront of proptech innovation, offering a smarter, safer, and more streamlined experience for Filipino homebuyers, renters, and owners.