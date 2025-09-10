No Filipinos hurt from Israel strike in Qatar

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar said Wednesday, 10 September, that no Filipinos were hurt after Israel carried out a strike in Doha, Qatar, on 9 September.

Citing local authorities, the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Qatar said Filipinos in Doha are safe and that the current situation is underway.

"As of date, the Embassy has not received reports of Filipinos being directly affected by yesterday's explosions," it said in a statement.

However, it advised Filipinos who need urgent assistance to get in touch immediately.

The Embassy also advised Filipinos to prepare for potential road closures and heightened security presence due to the Embassy's proximity to the site of explosions.

"All Filipinos are urged to continue exercising prudence and vigilance in going about their activities in the city," it said.

There are nearly 200,000 Filipinos in Qatar, with most of them residing in Doha, based on the Department of Foreign Affairs data.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel targeted residential buildings housing members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in Doha.

Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has condemned Israel's "reckless criminal attack."

Sheikh Tamin said the attack is "a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and security, and a clear violation of the rules and principles of international law."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for the attack and justified that it "conducted a precise attack" against the Hamas leadership.