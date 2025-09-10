New human remains found at Taal Lake, DoJ summons Ang, Barretto

The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced Wednesday that another set of human remains linked to the missing sabungeros has been recovered from the bed of Taal Lake.

DoJ spokesperson Mico Clavano IV confirmed that the Philippine Coast Guard recently retrieved human skeletons from the lake bed.

“We are again coming up with an updated inventory, and this will all go through DNA testing which we have been doing since the start of the operation,” Clavano said.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecution Service has issued subpoenas to about 60 individuals in connection with the complaints filed by the families of the missing men.

“Subpoenas have been issued from the preliminary report given by the NPS,” Clavano said. “Because there are so many of them, and we usually serve that personally, the service is still ongoing.”

The serving of subpoenas began Tuesday and was expected to be completed Wednesday. Clavano said businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang would “definitely” be served with a subpoena along with actress Gretchen Barretto and several others in connection with a murder complaint filed by the families of the missing men.

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said the subpoenas were served beginning Tuesday night and would continue into Wednesday. The first hearing in the preliminary investigation is scheduled for 18 September.

In addition to Ang and Barretto, subpoenas were also issued to former National Capital Region Police Office chief retired Gen. Jonnel Estomo and 18 police officers. The individuals face charges of serious illegal detention and multiple murder.

Ang, Barretto and Estomo have all previously denied the allegations.

Ang’s spokesperson, attorney Gabriel Villareal, said his client “welcomes the opportunity to respond frontally to the accusations which have since been shrouded in innuendo and unsubstantiated claims” by a whistleblower named Julie “Dondon” Patidongan.

Villareal claims Patidongan is responsible for the disappearances himself and has concocted “a fantastic story.”