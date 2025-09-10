NBP visitor smuggling drugs arrested

An alert corrections officer at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) arrested a female visitor Tuesday who was allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal drugs inside her body.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. identified the suspect as Rhea Mercado, a registered visitor of Edgardo Mercado, a person deprived of liberty.

According to a report submitted to Catapang by New Bilibid Prison Superintendent Roger Boncales, Mercado showed reluctance when asked to undergo a security X-ray body scan.

After she expressed discomfort and asked to use the restroom, a guard noticed her in a suspicious position, attempting to dispose of an object. The guard intervened and recovered a condom containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be illegal drugs.

The confiscated items were sent to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for analysis. Mercado was taken to local police headquarters for processing.

Catapang said the incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by correctional facilities in preventing drug smuggling and maintaining security. He added that the vigilance of staff members is crucial in preventing the infiltration of contraband.

“As we continue to address these security issues, the case serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against drug-related activities and the measures necessary to protect correctional facilities from exploitation,” Catapang said.