NBI rescues 27 trafficking victims, nabs 3 in Tawi-Tawi

The intensification of operations against human trafficking ordered by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago paid off after his men arrested three suspects in Tawi-Tawi and rescued 27 victims.

Reports said the NBI-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) arrested Hashim Sanilyn y Ladja, Asanuddin Nursida y Jaji, and Halon Mozamil y Abdul in Tawi-Tawi for violation of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended by R.A. No. 10364, and further amended by R.A. No. 11862, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022.

They were also charged with violating R.A. No. 8042, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995.

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed by one of the human trafficking victims (HTVs), who alleged that a group was recruiting and transporting victims to work abroad illegally.

An NBI-HTRAD investigation revealed that the group used online messaging platforms to lure recruits, who were then coerced into crossing international borders using backchannels.

The complainant disclosed that he was recruited via Telegram to work in a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Cambodia. Instead of taking a direct route, victims were instructed to travel irregularly through Manila, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi, Malaysia, and finally Cambodia. Once abroad, their passports would be confiscated and heavy penalties imposed if they failed to complete a one-year contract.

On 5 September 2025, a combined team from the NBI-HTRAD, NBI Western Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-WEMRO), Ninoy Aquino International Task Force Against Trafficking (NAIATFAT), Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Zamboanga Sea-Based Anti-Trafficking Task Force (ZSBATTF), and the PNP Maritime Group closely monitored the complainant and his group as they traveled to Tawi-Tawi.

Upon arrival at Sanga-Sanga Airport, Tawi-Tawi, the operatives arrested two facilitators and rescued the victims. Mobile phones belonging to the suspects were also seized.

On 6 September 2025, another facilitator, identified as Mozamil, was arrested in a follow-up operation while transporting more victims.

The suspects and victims were later transported to the NBI-WEMRO office in Zamboanga City, where the suspects were subjected to inquest proceedings on 8 September.

Santiago commended the NBI-HTRAD and NBI-WEMRO agents for their successful operation. He emphasized the bureau’s commitment to upholding the law and thanked partner law enforcement and government agencies for their support.