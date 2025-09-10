Nabunturan flood control project collapses

NABUNTURAN, Davao de Oro — A P57.2-million flood control project in Barangay Bukal here has partially collapsed less than two years after its completion, sparking concerns over project quality and government oversight.

The Philippine Anti-Corruption Czar (PACC) disclosed that a 60-meter section of the structure along the Pagtulian River sustained visible damage, including displaced slabs, cracks and exposed reinforcement bars and also cited inadequate drainage measures.

The project, which was intended to protect riverbanks and the newly built Bukal Bridge from erosion, was completed in 2023 by a joint venture between the controversial Legacy Construction Corporation and Double J Construction and Supply.

Identified as Project ID 22LA0121, the project was under the supervision of the Department of Public Works and Highways Davao de Oro 1st District Engineering Office.

Despite receiving a “Very Satisfactory” rating of 92.66 percent in a Constructors’ Performance Evaluation System review in March 2023, residents have reported structural failures that now threaten the stability of the nearby bridge.

“This is not just a collapse of concrete; it is a collapse of public trust,” said PACC chairperson Louie Ceniza. “The Filipino people deserve infrastructure that lasts — not projects that fail within two years despite being rated very satisfactory.”

Following complaints from the community, Double J Construction has begun repair work, including rebarring and concrete overlaying. However, the PACC insisted that the contractors must shoulder all costs under the defects liability clause of Republic Act 9184, emphasizing that government funds should not be used for the corrective work.