Mugler makes glamorous comeback

Did you know? Mugler is making a striking comeback to the beauty market after more than 15 years away from color cosmetics—its previous line was discontinued in 2010.

Now, under the creative direction of L'Oréal Group—which acquired Mugler's fragrance division in 2020—the renowned French label is returning to makeup with style and strategic know-how.

This limited-edition collection, featuring a strong blend of fashion-forward design and skincare-focused ingredients, will be available in September 2025. The line-up includes:

Cushion foundation in 10 skin-inclusive shades

Felt eyeliner

Volumizing mascara

Hydrating lipsticks

Glowing radiance sticks

Sleek eyeshadow palettes

This series will be available globally across the U.S., China, Europe, Africa, and Latin America—and is even dropping via digital platforms.

Mugler and L’Oréal are tapping into the “skinification” trend, with features like Asian beauty–inspired cushion compacts and hyaluronic acid-infused lipsticks—a subtle nod to skincare-first beauty. Price points hover between approximately £12.99 to £20.99 (€14.99–€24.99), striking a balance between accessible luxury and bold aesthetic appeal.

The campaign is an artistic fusion of past and future—featuring Kendall Jenner embodying a cyber-muse in archive-inspired Mugler looks, directed by Colin Solal Cardo, with visuals by Txema Yeste and music by Lukas Heerich. Creative makeup direction was led by Harold James, who developed multiple looks echoing Mugler’s dramatic fashion DNA.

This collaboration marks the fourth time L’Oréal Paris has partnered with a high-fashion house on beauty, following collections with Balmain (2017), Isabel Marant (2018), Karl Lagerfeld (2019), and Elie Saab (2021). It also arrives just ahead of Paris Fashion Week, where Mugler’s new creative director Miguel Castro Freitas is set to present his first collection.