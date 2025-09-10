Moved by Cambodia visit

After a full three-day schedule in Cambodia, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos shared her experience in the Kingdom of Wonder that many Filipinos now call home.

Cambodia’s Acting Head of State and his wife welcomed the First Couple at the start of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to the country.

“Our deep gratitude to Acting Head of State Samdech Techo Hun and Samdech Kittipritthbindit Bun Rany for receiving us with such warmth on behalf of His Majesty, King Norodom Sihamoni,” Mrs. Marcos said.

“The kindness of the Cambodian people and the genuine friendship between our nations made this moment,” she added.

The First Lady first stopped by the Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospital to visit the patients.

“Truly touched by my visit to Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospital. This place has been a lifeline for countless families in Cambodia — providing mothers, infants, and children with free, high-quality care, no matter who they are or where they come from. Proof that compassion heals,” she said.

Walk with Cambodian ladies

While the President was engaged in meetings, Mrs. Marcos joined the ladies of Cambodia and her counterpart in a walk around the Royal Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

“Humbled to walk through the sacred halls of Cambodia’s Royal Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha,” she said. “Beyond the golden spires and carvings, it’s the timeless spirit of compassion and peace that truly shines.”

“Grateful to Her Excellency, Pich Chanmony Hun Manet, for the warm welcome and for sharing this sacred space with me. Truly an unforgettable reminder of how culture unites a nation,” she said.

Celebrating Philippine-Cambodia ties

On the eve of their journey back home, the First Couple was hosted with a state dinner in honor of their productive visit and the enduring relations between Cambodia and the Philippines.

“Wrapping up our visit to Cambodia with a lovely state dinner hosted by Acting Head of State Samdech Techo Hun and Samdech Kittipritthbindit Bun Rany. What I’ll remember most are the kindness, faith, and warmth of the Cambodian people,” she said.

“Wishing our dear friends endless success and prosperity,” she added.

Before their departure, Mrs. Marcos expressed her gratitude to Princess Norodom Chansita, who gave the First Couple a copy of the book that told the life and legacy of Her Highness’ mother.

“Grateful to Her Highness Princess Norodom Chansita for the beautiful book on the life and legacy of her mother, Princess Norodom Buppha Devi, the first royal prima ballerina of the Cambodian Royal Ballet,” Mrs. Marcos said.

Before their departure, the President and Mrs. Marcos took a moment to thank the team from the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia. They also thanked the hotel staff who served the Philippine delegation.

“Heartfelt thanks to our Philippine Embassy team in Cambodia. Your dedication and hard work did not go unnoticed… the success of this state visit belongs to you as well,” she said.

The First Couple and the Philippine delegation returned to Manila on Tuesday afternoon.