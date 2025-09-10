Moreno cuts zoning requirements in Manila

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso is cracking down on red tape in Manila, beginning with zoning procedures that he said have long been abused at the expense of ordinary residents and businesses.

Speaking after the first meeting of the Manila Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals (MZBAA) under his new term on 10 September 2025, Domagoso announced sweeping reforms that slash the documentary requirements for zoning applications. What used to be a 22-item checklist will now be reduced to only seven.

"Tapos na ang kawalanghiyaan at pang-aabuso sa City Planning at Zoning Department simula ngayong araw na ito!" Domagoso declared, stressing that the changes aim to stop bureaucratic exploitation.

The revised rules mean applicants will only need to present notarized forms, valid identification, proof of ownership, barangay clearance, lot and vicinity plans, and architectural drawings. For those renovating or building additional floors, as-built plans will also be mandatory.

Requests for variances and exceptions were likewise simplified. Instead of 15 requirements, only five essentials will be needed initially, including a letter of intent and barangay resolution.

The mayor explained that the reforms were designed to speed up processes while still upholding zoning ordinances. More importantly, he said, the new system demonstrates his broader commitment to curb corruption in Manila’s bureaucracy.

"Let us demonstrate, through deeds not words, through actual service not posters on the wall, that there is indeed ease of doing business in Manila," he said.

Domagoso first vowed to cut red tape during his inaugural speech on 1 July 2025, promising to build a city hall that delivers fast and fair service. Wednesday’s announcement marked his first concrete step in that direction.

Business owners and homeowners who often complain of months-long delays in securing permits are expected to benefit from the new system. For the mayor, however, the measure carries a stronger message: in Manila, red tape is no longer tolerated.