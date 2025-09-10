Mondilla ties Jahns on top

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — Clyde Mondilla caught fire on the back nine and carded a five-under-par 65 on Wednesday, then watched Keanu Jahns stumble on the front side in a separate flight to force a share of the lead at the halfway mark of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic at the treacherous par-70 Marapara course.

With 36 holes left before the P2-million title is decided on Friday, the championship is shaping up to be a thriller. Only three shots separate the top 11 players, with at least 16 still within striking distance — a razor-thin margin that sets up a pressure-packed moving day.

Jahns looked ready to run away early, his power game on full display as he reached scoring positions few others could match. After a blistering 32 on the back nine vaulted him to a two-shot cushion, the long-hitting ace suddenly faltered, dropping shots on Nos. 3 and 6 for a 68.

That opened the door for Mondilla, who capitalized with a birdie-birdie start and a red-hot finish highlighted by birdies on 12, 13 and 18. His 135 total pulled him even with Jahns on top of the leaderboard.

But neither can afford to breathe easy.

Lurking just one stroke behind at 136 are Jhonnel Ababa (67), Nilo Salahog (69), Collin Wheeler (69), and defending champion Rupert Zaragosa, who turned in a 67 highlighted by four straight birdies from No. 2. Justin Quiban (69) and Atsushi Ueda (70) are right there at 137, while seasoned contenders Rico Depilo (66), Aidric Chan (67), and Reymon Jaraula (71) sit at 138.

With Russell Bautista (69), Francis Morilla (70), Sean Ramos (70), Angelo Que (71), and several others still in the mix, Thursday’s third round promises fireworks.

Dino Villanueva, who opened with a sizzling 65 to seize the first-round lead, fell back with a birdie-less 74. Still, at one-under overall, he remains within striking distance.

Despite his late slip, Jahns remained upbeat, drawing confidence from back-to-back four-shot wins at Caliraya Springs and Bacolod. “The fairways are rolling a lot more, so I took advantage of those shots,” he said. “My driving was okay. I just struggled a bit on the second nine, but I was still able to finish with a good score.”

Birdies on Nos. 12, 15 and 16 helped him erase an early deficit, though missed chances inside six feet kept him from pulling away. “I’m confident and feeling good. I just need to stick to my game plan,” Jahns added. “Scores here can be very unpredictable — just like last week in Binitin — so if I can keep my emotions in check, I’ll be fine.”

Mondilla, meanwhile, looks refreshed after a short competitive break. Skipping the Forest Hills and Caliraya legs and finishing only T28 at Binitin, the former Philippine Open champion now seems to have regained his rhythm.

“I’m confident with my position, at least I’ve gotten my momentum back,” Mondilla said. “I hit all the fairways. I made a few mistakes, but I was able to recover for par. I’ve gotten the feel of the greens again and was able to putt much better.”

As Marapara continues to bake under the sun, with winds starting to swirl, scoring has become even trickier. Mondilla summed it up simply: “Marapara is tough, but the real key here is tee shots and putting.”