MMDA initiates enforcers’ body cam implementation

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced Wednesday it will begin equipping its traffic enforcers with body-worn cameras to boost transparency and road safety in the capital region.

MMDA chairperson Don Artes disclosed that the cameras will be rolled out on key thoroughfares and designated alternate routes known as “Mabuhay Lanes.” The initiative is part of the agency’s ongoing effort to use technology to enhance traffic management.

Artes said the cameras are intended to promote discipline among motorists and ensure accountability for traffic enforcers. The agency believes the cameras will help resolve disputes over traffic violations and encourage lawful behavior from both drivers and enforcers, ultimately creating a safer transportation environment.

The use of the body cameras will support the MMDA’s No Contact Apprehension Policy, which is enforced by the newly formed Swift Traffic Action Group, or STAG. Artes cited the policy also aims to minimize direct interactions and potential arguments between motorists and enforcers.

“The use of body-worn cameras is part of the innovations for the NCAP,” Artes said. “It will initially cover key Metro Manila thoroughfares and designated Mabuhay Lanes. Eventually, we will expand the coverage once the ban on street parking in Metro Manila is approved.”

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has previously expressed support for the no-contact apprehension policy, stating that it promotes road safety, discipline and helps combat corruption.

STAG personnel, led by Traffic Operations Officer IV Edison Nebrija, have been equipped with cameras that are linked to the MMDA Communications and Command Center for real-time monitoring.

To ensure accuracy, a “buddy system” will be used, with one enforcer wearing the camera while another records and issues the violation notice.

All STAG personnel have undergone training on the proper use of the devices, adherence to data privacy protocols and compliance with standard operating procedures.

After one week, the Special Operations Group-Task Force for Road Clearing, or SOG-TFRC, will reassess the areas to ensure sustained compliance.

Artes clarified that the two groups will not have overlapping functions — STAG will focus on no-contact apprehension, while SOG-TFRC is equipped with tow trucks for physical clearing operations, if necessary.

He added that if a driver is present during an operation, the violation notice will be handed directly to them. If the driver is not present, the notice will be placed on the vehicle’s windshield.

At the end of each operation, all body cameras will be returned to their docking stations, where the footage will be uploaded and reviewed by NCAP personnel.

The MMDA reported that as of Monday, a total of 65,918 violations had been captured through the No Contact Apprehension Policy, with 36,255 of those already validated.