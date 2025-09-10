MMDA arms enforcers with body cams

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has begun rolling out body-worn cameras for its traffic enforcers in a bid to strengthen transparency, accountability, and road safety across the capital region.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes announced the initiative during a press briefing Wednesday, saying the initial deployment will cover major Metro Manila thoroughfares and designated alternate routes known as Mabuhay Lanes.

Artes said the move is part of the agency’s broader effort to use technology to improve traffic management operations. “The use of body-worn cameras is part of the innovations for the NCAP. It will initially cover key Metro Manila thoroughfares and designated Mabuhay Lanes. Eventually, we will expand the coverage once the ban on street parking in Metro Manila is approved,” he said.

The devices, linked directly to the MMDA Communications and Command Center, are expected to enhance efficiency in resolving disputes over traffic violations while minimizing altercations between motorists and enforcers. The body cameras will also support the implementation of the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) through the newly-formed Swift Traffic Action Group (STAG).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently expressed support for NCAP, stressing that the system promotes discipline, road safety, and curbs corruption.

Artes cited MMDA Resolution No. 16-01, Series of 2016, which permits the use of digital cameras, CCTV, and other technologies for traffic enforcement. He added that STAG personnel, led by Traffic Operations Officer IV Edison “Bong” Nebrija, are fully trained in the use of the devices, including adherence to data privacy standards.

The MMDA has adopted a buddy system to ensure accountability. Under this setup, one enforcer wears the body camera while a teammate issues and records the notice of violation. At the end of each operation, footage from all cameras is uploaded to the command center for manual review.

The first wave of anti-illegal parking operations will be led by STAG. A week later, the Special Operations Group–Task Force for Road Clearing, headed by Traffic Operations Officer III Gabriel Go, will reassess cleared areas and conduct follow-up operations if needed.

Artes clarified that STAG will focus solely on no-contact apprehension, while SOG-TFRC handles the physical clearing of illegally parked vehicles, including towing when necessary.

As of 8 September, the NCAP system had recorded 65,918 violations, with 36,255 already validated.