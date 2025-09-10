Marcos: U.S. role in Indo-Pacific vital

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the United States’ vital role in the Indo-Pacific, stressing the importance of the Philippines’ partnership with its longtime ally.

Speaking at the launch of the Center for Strategic and International Studies Manila Strategy Forum, Marcos recalled his visit to Washington, D.C. where he was the first Southeast Asian leader to meet with President Donald Trump at the start of the latter’s second term.

“It was an honor to officially meet President Donald Trump and key US officials knowing how much was at stake. To be the first Southeast Asian leader to meet with him at the beginning of his second term was a privilege,” Marcos said.

Now midway into his own presidency, Marcos said the cooperation with the US has reached “new heights,” calling the relationship “a beacon of stability” built on more than a century of shared history.

While acknowledging America’s shifting priorities, Marcos stressed that alliances and partnerships still mattered.

“My hope is that as the US undergoes internal changes, it realizes that its role in the world cannot easily be replaced — and that its continued engagement benefits everyone, including the US itself,” he said.

Big changes in Indo-Pacific

Marcos noted that major shifts were underway in the region, brought about in part by decades of “Pax Americana,” American innovation, and the reach of its culture and education. But he reminded Washington that its place was firmly in the Indo-Pacific.

He pointed to three key areas of the US-Philippine alliance: upholding the rule of law, maintaining peace and prosperity, and the Mutual Defense Treaty, which will mark its 75th year in 2026.

Maritime tensions

Marcos warned that threats to regional peace were “close to home,” citing the repeated harassment of Philippine vessels and fisherfolk in the South China Sea. He thanked the US for its support in boosting maritime domain awareness and security, noting the recent visit of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as proof of Washington’s commitment.

Economic cooperation

Marcos also tied defense and economic growth together, highlighting infrastructure projects under the Luzon Economic Corridor supported by both the US and Japan. He said the trilateral cooperation has expanded to cyber, digital and emerging technologies.

Open to neighbors but sovereignty first

The President said the Philippines was open to having stronger ties with neighboring countries, but sovereignty is non-negotiable.

“We have many bilateral channels of communication and cooperation. But respect for our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction has always been — and will always be — non-negotiable,” he said.

Marcos acknowledged that the US has global responsibilities — from Ukraine to the Middle East — but expressed confidence that Washington will remain committed to the Indo-Pacific.

“We have achieved so much together throughout history,” he said. “And there is still so much more we can accomplish in the years ahead.”