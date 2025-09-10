Marcos attends inaugural Manila Strategy Forum

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivered the keynote address at the inaugural Manila Strategy Forum on Wednesday morning, underscoring the evolving strategic partnership between the Philippines and the United States amid shifting geopolitical realities in the Indo-Pacific.

Held at Solaire Resort and Hotel in Pasay City, the high-level forum was organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a premier global think tank focused on political, economic, and national security issues.

In his address, President Marcos emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation with the United States while pursuing a "Philippine-centric" approach to regional security, economic resilience, and technological innovation.

“The Philippines-United States alliance serves the regional interest of upholding the rule of law and maintaining peace, security, and prosperity,” Marcos said. He added, “Our joint economic security complements our mutual defense… The alliance has stood the test of time and will continue to progress in response to emerging challenges.”

Joining the President at the forum were Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, and U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

The forum comes at a pivotal time in Philippine foreign policy, as Manila continues to navigate tensions in the South China Sea and rising challenges posed by climate change, cyber threats, and global economic shifts.