Make lolo and lola smile: Mang Inasal launches Grandparents’ Day offer

This Grandparents’ Day, Mang Inasal is honoring lolo and lola by bringing families together to share smiles, meals, and the flavors they love most.
From 1 to 15 September 2025, diners can enjoy the Grandparents' Day Treat, featuring two Palabok Regulars with two Small Drinks for P195 or one Palabok Regular with a drink and one Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Small for P144, saving P25 on either option. Fans of sweet treats can also opt for the Crema de Leche Halo-Halo Small as an alternative to the Extra Creamy Halo-Halo.
“Nothing warms our hearts more than seeing grandparents enjoy our flavors with their families,” said Mang Inasal president Mike V. Castro. “The Grandparents' Day Treat is our way of sharing Unli-Saya and giving families a reason to celebrate together over the foods Lolos and Lolas love most.”
Families can also extend the celebration online by sharing their Mang Inasal moments with the hashtag #BestTreatForLoloLolaAtMangInasal via the Mang Inasal Nation Facebook Group. The Grandparents' Day Treat is available for dine-in and takeout only.