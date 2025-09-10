Make lolo and lola smile: Mang Inasal launches Grandparents’ Day offer

This Grandparents’ Day, Mang Inasal is honoring lolo and lola by bringing families together to share smiles, meals, and the flavors they love most.

From 1 to 15 September 2025, diners can enjoy the Grandparents' Day Treat, featuring two Palabok Regulars with two Small Drinks for P195 or one Palabok Regular with a drink and one Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Small for P144, saving P25 on either option. Fans of sweet treats can also opt for the Crema de Leche Halo-Halo Small as an alternative to the Extra Creamy Halo-Halo.