MakatiMed named Hall of Fame Mother-Baby Friendly Health Facility

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) has been honored with the Hall of Fame distinction by the Department of Health (DOH) – Metro Manila Center for Health Development Local Health Support Division during the Mother-Baby Friendly Health Facility Initiative (MBFHFI) Awards 2025, held on August 20 at Hotel Lucky Chinatown, Binondo, Manila.

The recognition highlights MakatiMed’s continued dedication to the MBFHFI, which promotes breastfeeding, optimal infant feeding practices, and holistic care for mothers and newborns.

Saturnino P. Javier, MD, MakatiMed Interim Co-President & CEO and Medical Director, congratulated the Mother-Baby Friendly Hospital Committee, led by Anna Lisa A. Lopez-Gabriel, MD (Chair), Patricia Florestine M. Kho (Co-chair), and members Catherine O. Onghanseng, MD, and Anna Lorrain Nora-Gochingco, MD, as well as the Departments of Pediatrics and Obstetrics-Gynecology and the team of nurses and trainees.

He said, “This Hall of Fame recognition is given to healthcare institutions that have demonstrated sustained commitment and exemplary performance in implementing the Mother-Baby Friendly Health Facility initiative.”

By achieving this milestone, MakatiMed strengthens its position as a leader in maternal and infant health, reaffirming its commitment to providing safe, compassionate, and evidence-based care that promotes the well-being of families and the wider community.