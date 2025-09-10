Lacson links Bonoan to Pampanga contractor deal

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson linked former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan to a powerful contractor network in Pampanga, allegedly behind anomalous government projects worth billions of pesos.

In his privilege speech delivered during the Senate plenary session, Lacson revealed that Bonoan’s daughter, Fatima Gay Bonoan-dela Cruz, is the treasurer of MBB Global Properties Corp., a firm tied to the family of Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque.

The same family owns Globalcrete Builders, a contractor that secured over ₱2.195 billion worth of flood control projects in Bulacan between 2018 and 2024.

“Kaya naman pala ang palaging depensa ni dating DPWH Secretary Bonoan — isolated case lang daw ang nakita ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na ghost project sa Bulacan. Ayaw na siguro ni Bonoan na maungkat pa sa imbestigasyon ang Globalcrete (So that's why former DPWH Sec. Bonoan claimed the anomalous projects that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. saw in Bulacan were 'isolated cases.' Perhaps Bonoan did not want the investigation to reach Globalcrete)," Lacson said.

According to Lacson, Globalcrete's contracts were facilitated under questionable circumstances. Despite being mayor, Maglanque allegedly signed contracts on behalf of the company in 2024, failing to divest from his business interests as required by law.

The senator added that MBB Global Properties Corp., which owns the ₱1-billion Wyndham Garden Hotel in Clark, Pampanga, shares initials (MBB) with its principal stakeholders — Maglanque, Bernardo, and Bonoan. Fatima Bonoan-dela Cruz's role as treasurer links the former DPWH chief’s family directly to the controversial firm.

Lacson also dropped names of several DPWH officials and engineers dubbed the “BGC Boys” (Bulacan Group of Contractors), whom he accused of using aliases while gambling in casinos — a violation of multiple laws — including Henry Alcantara (alias Joseph Castro Villegas); Brice Ericson Hernandez (alias Marvin Santos de Guzman); Jaypee Mendoza (alias Peejay Asuncion); Arjay Domasig (alias Sandro Bernardo Park); and Edrick San Diego.

According to Lacson, their activities had already been reported to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), noting that casino chips were likely being used to launder proceeds from corrupt deals.

"Trabahong tamad para sa trabahong gahaman, Mr. President (Lazy work for greedy folks)," Lacson said, adding that the contractor, Syms Construction, should be blacklisted forever.

He also cited the case of Wawao Builders, which documents showed completed half of two projects in seven days, and the other half in a mere four months.

"Kawawao na kawawao talaga ang mga Pilipino sa Wawao Builders," he said.

Lacson called for the full force of the law against those involved, citing possible violations of the following: Article 217, Article 48, and Article 171 (4) of the Revised Penal Code (malversation through falsification); Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019); Anti-Plunder Law (RA 7080); Article 178 of the Revised Penal Code (using fictitious names); and RA 4136, PD 1869, and RA 6713, among others.

He also urged the AMLC to freeze the suspects’ bank accounts, and for administrative cases to be filed against erring DPWH officials for grave misconduct, dishonesty, and violations of ethical standards.

Beyond prosecution, Lacson emphasized the need for structural reforms to prevent future abuse; amend the Contractor’s License Law (RA 4566) to permanently ban blacklisted contractors; impose heavier penalties for conflicts of interest among public officials; require Detailed Architectural and Engineering Designs (DAED) before infrastructure projects are approved; and promote transparency by publishing the DAED, Program of Works, and Detailed Unit Price Analysis (DUPA) for all DPWH-funded projects.

Lacson pleaded for vigilance from the public, warning that silence and apathy will only enable further corruption.

“These people have reduced the lives of our flood-stricken countrymen into living hell. It is time to give them what they rightly deserve,” he said.

As investigations continue in both houses of Congress, Lacson said the Marcos administration must stand firm in purging the "systemic rot" within the DPWH.