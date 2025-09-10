Lacson bares DPWH’s dirty play, starting with ‘BGC Boys’

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Wednesday vowed progress in efforts to freeze the assets of the so-called “BGC Boys,” a group of embattled officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) implicated in a widening corruption scandal involving flood control projects.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lacson said his office is prepared to provide DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon with what he called “damning” evidence to support the filing of formal complaints, paving the way for the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to act.

“AMLC cannot freeze the accounts unless a formal complaint is filed against these people. We are getting there,” Lacson said.

“My office will furnish DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon with all the damning evidence in our possession so he can take action in this regard,” he stressed.

In a radio interview earlier on Wednesday, Lacson noted that either Secretary Dizon or an independent commission expected to be created by Malacañang could initiate the filing of charges.

He confirmed his office has amassed “hundreds of pages” of both documentary and testimonial evidence.

The controversy centers on five DPWH officials, including sacked Region 4A OIC Assistant Regional Director Henry Alcantara, Bulacan OIC District Engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez, Assistant District Engineer Jaypee Mendoza, Engineer II Arjay Domasig, and Edrick San Diego, whom Lacson earlier accused of frequenting casinos and engaging in lavish spending, allegedly using illicit funds from anomalous infrastructure deals.

In his recent privilege speech, Lacson revealed details of the officials’ high-stakes gambling activities, alleging violations of multiple laws, including Presidential Decree No. 1869 (prohibiting government officials from entering and playing in casinos), Republic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials), and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, due to the alleged conversion of ill-gotten gains through casino chip purchases and minimal play to mask the money’s origins.

He also cited the use of fake identities and forged driver’s licenses, further complicating the case.

"If a complaint can be filed say tomorrow, a request can be made to the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze their accounts," Lacson noted.

Lacson expressed hope that the Palace’s planned independent commission would not only investigate the current scandal but widen its probe to cover other public infrastructure projects.

“Para talagang sustained ang effort,” he said, urging a broader and long-term approach to rooting out corruption in government spending.

He also hoped the investigation would give lessons to government officials and contractors who flaunt wealth, particularly on social media.

“Ang mga tycoons nakita mo ba silang nag-flaunt? Bumalik lahat sa kanila (Do you see tycoons flaunt their wealth? Look, their flaunting of wealth has come back to haunt them)," he said.