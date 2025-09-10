Kanlaon unrest persists

Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island emitted ash early Wednesday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Timelapse footage from Phivolcs showed ash emission in Kanlaon’s crater which occurred at around 5:10 a.m. with grayish plumes that rose up to 600 meters.

In the latest bulletin issued on Wednesday spanning a 24-hour period from 12 AM on Tuesday, the volcano also recorded seven volcanic quakes and 1,248 tonnes of sulfur dioxide emission on Tuesday.

Phivolcs warned the public of possible hazards, including sudden-steam driven eruptions and magmatic activity. Entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone and flying any aircraft close to the volcano remains prohibited.

Kanlaon Volcano remains at alert level 2, indicating increased unrest.

Following Kanlaon’s activity, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) covering flights near the area. The NOTAM sets vertical limits from the surface up to 10,000 feet effective Wednesday until Thursday, 6:00 a.m.

Flight operators are advised to avoid flying close due to possible hazards.