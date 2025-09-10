Jinggoy fires back: Can’t be silenced by ‘lying engineer’

Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Wednesday denied allegations linking him to anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan, calling his accuser a “shameless liar” and vowing not to be silenced by what he described as a deliberate smear campaign.

Estrada’s impassioned address came a day after Brice Ericson Diaz Hernandez, a former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) assistant district engineer, accused him and other public officials of being involved in kickback schemes tied to flood control funds.

The accusation was made during a Tri-Committee hearing at the House of Representatives, where Hernandez, also known by his casino alias Marvin Santos De Guzman, claimed Estrada facilitated the release of P355 million for certain Bulacan projects, allegedly with a 30% “commitment.”

In his privilege speech at the Senate plenary session, Estrada minced no words in rejecting the claim.

“This is a blatant lie, isang malaking kasinungalingan,” he said.

Estrada accused Hernandez of fabricating stories to deflect attention from his own criminal liabilities, citing sworn affidavits from multiple DPWH officials who directly implicated Hernandez in ghost projects and illegal fund transfers.

“I beg your indulgence in defense of my name which Mr. Hernandez conveniently dragged to take the heat off him and his cabal; a desperate attempt to divert attention away from the real issue, his own involvement in ghost projects and questionable dealings,” Estrada said.

According to the senator, Hernandez and another engineer, Arjay Domasig, are members of a shadowy network dubbed the “BGC Boys” (Bulacan Group of Contractors), who used DPWH projects as a cover for plunder and gambling sprees. Estrada cited affidavits from DPWH officials, including John Michael Ramos of Construction Section, Bulacan 1st DEO, Ernesto Galang of Planning and Design Section, and Norberto De Leon Santos of Quality Assurance Section, all of whom linked Hernandez to nonexistent infrastructure projects and misuse of public funds.

Estrada further revealed testimonies from Sally Santos, General Manager of Syms Construction Trading, who admitted to delivering more than P1 billion in cash, sometimes in noodle boxes, to Hernandez and other officials from 2022 to 2025.

The senator underscored the implausibility of Hernandez’s wealth for a public servant with his extensive collection of high-end vehicles and luxury motorcycles.

“Magkano ba ang sahod ni Hernandez? Sapat ba ang kanyang kita, o ng kanyang asawa, para magkaroon ng ganitong karangyaan?,” Estrada asked rhetorically.

He also slammed Hernandez’s claim that the vehicles were part of a family buy-and-sell business, questioning why they were all registered under his and his wife’s names.

Photos, false connections

Estrada also dismissed alleged photos and name-dropping tactics used by Hernandez, saying a picture taken at a birthday party or public event does not equate to a personal relationship.

He echoed a previous statement by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who cautioned against assuming close associations based on photos.

Estrada also denied knowing a person named “Beng Ramos,” who Hernandez claimed acted on his behalf in a supposed money delivery in 2022.

“Anim na buwan pa lamang po ako noon mula nang mahalal muli sa Senado. Wala akong kinalaman or anumang partisipasyon sa budget deliberations para sa 2022 budget. Mag-iimbento na lang ng kwento, sablay pa,” he said.

“Mr. President, there is no one among my staff named Beng Ramos. Wala akong staff o consultant na Beng Ramos. No such person has ever been employed, much less authorized, to use my name or act on my behalf,” he added.

Estrada acknowledged being warned that his active role in the Senate investigation might make him a target, especially due to his past involvement in the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), also known as the “pork barrel” controversy. But he stood firm.

“I was told that if I continue to actively participate in the investigation on ghost flood control projects, I will become an easy target. An easy target, they say, because of accusations hurled against me in the past relating to the PDAF issue,” he said.

He also took a swipe at those funding online campaigns or weaponizing his past to discredit him.

“I cannot and will not shirk from my sworn duty to ferret out the truth. I will not be silenced when I know I can contribute something to the task at hand,” he said.

“I vow never to let the masterminds and engineers of this massive defrauding of the Filipino people to silence me. Hindi pa ako tapos at lalong hindi ko kayo uurungan,” he stressed.