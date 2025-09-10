Human trafficking victims rescued

The National Bureau of Investigation (NB) announced Wednesday that three suspected human traffickers have been arrested in Tawi-Tawi, leading to the rescue of 27 victims.

Initial reports disclosed that the NBI’s Human Trafficking Division identified the suspects as Hashim Sanilyn, Asanuddin Nursida and Halon Mozamil. They face charges under the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act.

The operation was prompted by a complaint from a human trafficking victim who alleged that a group was illegally recruiting and transporting people to work abroad.

An NBI investigation revealed the recruitment was conducted through online messaging platforms and victims were forced to cross international borders through unofficial routes.

The complainant said he was recruited via Telegram to work at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub in Cambodia.

Instead of a direct flight, the victims were instructed to travel through a series of irregular stops, including Manila, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi and Malaysia, before reaching Cambodia.

Once there, their passports would be confiscated and they would face heavy penalties for failing to complete a one-year contract.

On 5 September, a joint team of law enforcement and government agencies tracked the complainant and other recruits to Sanga-Sanga Airport in Tawi-Tawi, where they arrested two of the suspects, Sanilyn and Nursida.

During a follow-up operation the next day, authorities arrested Mozamil, who was transporting the victims.

The rescued individuals and the suspects were taken to the NBI’s Western Mindanao Regional Office in Zamboanga City. The suspects were presented for inquest on 8 September.