How Kabayans can stay connected 24/7

Overseas Pinoys who discover BDO Pay share the same sentiment: “Hulog ng langit! (heaven-sent).”

Far from their families, many kabayans (fellowmen) go the extra mile to stay connected, through text, calls and social media. They ensure that the fruits of their hard work can reach their families securely when they need it, by putting their trust in BDO Unibank.

Powered by the country’s leading bank, BDO Pay is an everyday payment app where you can scan, send and pay — with no need to cash in. Using BDO Kabayan Savings, you can now send money and pay bills like electricity, water and many more.

“Whenever our Overseas Filipino clients learn about BDO Pay, nakakatuwa ang reaction nila lalo na ‘pag nalaman nila ang dali lang gamitin (Their reaction is so heartwarming whenever they discover how easy it is to use). They can access this 24/7 payment app from wherever they are in the world and at any time, late at night or even weekends and holidays,” said Genie T. Gloria, BDO senior vice president and head of remittance.

Send money with no transaction fee

Overseas Pinoys with Kabayan Savings account can send money home through the app in just a few taps, reducing the number of remittances and the fees that come with them.

Pay local bills easily with no enrollment needed

Kabayans can also pay over 1,800 billers seamlessly, without needing to enroll. Just enter the bill details and pay the actual amount, with no added convenience fees for more savings.

“In the past, they would have to remit money, and their family back home will pay for their electricity bill, internet fee or tuition. Bukod sa maabala, minsan naaatraso pa. With BDO Pay, they can directly pay for the bill and avoid any late penalties,” shared Gloria.

Request money from other BDO Pay users

With BDO Pay, your money does not only leave you, but can even return. You can “Request Money” from another BDO Pay user to settle loans or split bills. You can use BDO Pay to request payment. Once collected, funds are credited to your BDO account instantly.

Monitor transactions in real-time

Using the app, you can track your transactions and see if the utility bill payment was posted, or if the money sent for medical fees was credited. BDO Pay will help you monitor all transactions, not just bill payments but also fund transfers.

Download BDO Pay today

Experience banking like you are at home, even when you are thousands of miles away. Download the app for free from App Store, Google Play, or Huawei AppGallery, sign up, and link your Kabayan Savings account, and you can start using it in minutes.

For first-time users, here are the five quick steps to get started:

1. Log in with your BDO Online username and password;

2. Enter the OTP that will be sent to your registered mobile number;

3. Enable biometric login option for easier access;

4. Set up your 6-digit PIN; and

5. Select your Kabayan Savings from the menu to link your account.

If you need to talk to someone for help, you can still call the 24-hour customer hotline +632 8888 0000 or walk into any BDO branch and speak to bank officers and staff.