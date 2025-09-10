Hontiveros welcomes independent probe on flood control mess

Senator Risa Hontiveros said Wednesday, 10 September, that it would be better if more investigating bodies were tasked to probe the anomalous flood control projects across the country.

Apart from the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the House-led inquiry, an independent commission to investigate the flood control mess is also being considered.

"If we can make their work complementary to each other so that it can be fruitful, really unearth or bring out the whole truth of these stories from the flood and determine who should be held accountable and formulate the right steps moving forward, then good," Hontiveros said in Filipino.

"There's no problem in that so that we can really deliver to our public a proper order here in the matter of the budget, budget execution, including the use of public money," she added.

The names of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio "Babes" Singson floated on Wednesday as among those who could lead the probe team.

A retired police officer, Magalong has been serving as the mayor of Baguio since 2019. He led the formation of Mayors for Good Governance in 2023, a coalition of incumbent mayors of different cities and municipalities in the Philippines committed to upholding the principles of good governance and serving the best interests of their constituents.

On 7 September, Magalong joined a youth-led protest in Baguio demanding accountability from officials and contractors accused of pocketing billions of pesos meant for public projects.

In August, Singson disclosed that he "volunteered pro bono" to lead an independent panel that would investigate anomalies surrounding the government’s flood control projects.

"I've come out openly about this corruption program only because I have the full backing of the Management Association of the Philippines, private sector executives who say enough is enough," Singson said in a radio interview.

Singson served as DPWH chief from 2010 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan earlier suggested that former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales should also lead the independent commission.