Hong Kong lawmakers reject same-sex partnership bill

Hong Kong lawmakers dealt a setback to the city’s LGBTQ community by rejecting a bill that would have granted limited legal recognition to same-sex couples. The Registration of Same-Sex Partnerships Bill, proposed by the government to comply with a 2023 court ruling, failed to pass after 71 of the 89-member Legislative Council voted against it.

The bill aimed to recognize some rights for couples who were legally married overseas, while maintaining that marriages in Hong Kong would remain defined as a union between a man and a woman.

Human rights group Amnesty International criticized the rejection, saying it reflected an "alarming disdain" for LGBTQ rights and urged Hong Kong authorities to introduce a revised proposal.

LGBTQ activist Jimmy Sham described the bill’s failure as "deeply regrettable" and said the government’s inability to protect same-sex couples’ rights "would remain an open wound". He added that he believed the government would not "turn a blind eye to the current illegal and unconstitutional situation".

The bill, unveiled in July, followed legal victories that pushed the government to provide more equal rights to gay and lesbian residents. Although the Court of Final Appeal did not grant a constitutional right to same-sex marriage, it instructed the government to create a legal framework to meet the basic social needs of same-sex couples within two years.

Authorities allowed the public seven days to submit feedback, receiving 10,800 responses, 80 percent of which opposed the bill. Hong Kong Marriage Equality noted that about half of the opposing submissions appeared to come from coordinated groups. This stands in contrast to a 2023 survey conducted by three universities showing 60 percent of respondents support same-sex marriage.

Some pro-Beijing legislators and religious groups strongly opposed the measure, arguing it undermines family values and requesting a postponement. Despite Hong Kong’s reputation as a more open city in recent years, the LGBTQ community still faces limited rights, with activists urging legal recognition to ensure equality and protection.