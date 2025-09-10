Hello, Pureblends!

It’s only a matter of time before Pureblends Corporation gets its official nod as the newest franchise in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Pureblends’ takeover of NorthPort is expected to be finalized soon, following the PBA Board’s discussion with the league’s review committee on the matter during its annual planning session at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

And by the way things are going, Pureblends’ entry in Asia’s first play-for-pay league is heading in the right direction.

“It may happen any time. Talks are very serious about NorthPort,” said PBA Board chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT in a report on Wednesday.

The review committee, tasked to look into all necessary documents and come up with recommendations on the sale of the Batang Pier franchise, has submitted its official report on the financial status of Pureblends.

Representatives of the company submitted Pureblends’ letter of intent and other key requirements last week.

Meralco governor Atty. Bill Pamintuan, who is part of the review committee along with Atty. Raymond Zorilla of NLEX and PBA legal counsel Atty. Ogie Narvasa, said they have already reviewed and approved the financial status and other requirements submitted by Pureblends.

However, the buyer still has to submit one more pertinent document before the committee can endorse its application to the Commissioner’s Office.

The food manufacturing company purchased NorthPort to the tune of P90 million delivered in two tranches.

If given the thumbs up, Pureblends, owned by businessman Bryann Calantoc, will be the newest member in the 12-team field in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup starting 5 October.

“We may expect a new team in the PBA in the opening of the 50th season,” Vargas added.

Once the Commissioner’s Office receives the endorsement of the review committee, the papers will then be submitted to the Board for final approval.

Pureblends is taking over a competitive NorthPort lineup, which still has the core of the squad that reached the semifinals of last season’s Commissioner’s Cup.

Calvin Abueva, Joshua Munzon, Cade Flores, Evan Nelle, Fran Yu, and James Kwekuetye all have existing contracts with NorthPort, which also holds the signing rights to former Best Player of the Conference winner Arvin Tolentino, Dave Ildefonso, and Greg Slaughter.

Pureblends can also negotiate new deals with players with expiring contracts like Jio Jalalon, Jerrick Balanza, Sidney Onwubere, Damie Cuntapay and Avan Nava.