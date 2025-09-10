‘Groovy Grannies’ lights up SM Southmall

The event, which runs from 1 to 7 September at the Atrium, Upper Ground Level, invites Lolos and Lolas to enjoy classic ballroom music ranging from smooth waltzes to lively cha-chas. The mall said the activity is designed to celebrate “movement, memories, and meaningful connection” between generations.

“The setup is open and relaxed, offering a special space where seniors can dance at their own pace, catch up with fellow grandparents, or bond with their apos in the most heartwarming way — through music and dance,” organizers said.

SM Southmall added that the event encourages grandparents to rekindle their love for ballroom or share the dance floor with family members. “Groovy Grannies brings generations together in celebration of life, laughter, and legacy,” the mall said.