Government remains 'very stable' amid corruption probe, says Bersamin

Despite revelations from both the House and Senate investigations into the anomalous flood control projects and growing public calls for accountability, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin assured the public that the government remains "very stable."

Bersamin made the statement after lawmakers were linked to the flood control projects.



"Very, very stable because you know, it's only internal dynamics. It's normal. There were eras or periods in our history that there were more supposedly perceived to be destabilizing," he said.

The senior Palace official added that he does not see any threats at this stage, as the investigation is ongoing.

"I don't see any threats... I don't see any obstacles yet, because these are still resource persons speaking. So I will leave the dynamics on the two houses of Congress because that is outside of our purview," Bersamin noted.

However, he admitted he is "concerned" about flood control projects that appear to be non-existent or “ghost” projects.

"Like any other citizen, I am also concerned. I will just leave it first to the bodies that are doing the investigation," he said.

When asked about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s view on the matter, Bersamin said the revelation of lawmakers’ alleged involvement in the anomalous flood control projects is just a "natural consequence" of what the President wanted to happen.

Marcos has yet to reveal the composition of the independent commission he formed but stressed that no politicians would be involved. A proposal has also been raised to grant the commission subpoena and contempt powers.