Gonzaga, Gecosala top MJFC Digos netfest

Ayl Gonzaga and Krelz Gecosala boosted their promising tennis careers by emerging as the top performers among more than 200 participants in the MJFC Araw ng Digos City National Juniors Tennis Championships held last Monday at the Digos City courts in Davao del Sur.

Gonzaga, fresh off a title win at the Mayor Arcillas Cup in Laguna, clinched the girls’ 16U singles crown with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Mariam Mokalam. The 14-year-old Olongapo native survived a tough semifinal challenge from Princess Placa, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, before stamping her class in the finals.

However, Gonzaga fell short of a potential double-title finish after bowing to Francine Wong of Cagayan de Oro in the 14U finals, 6-3, 7-6(3).

On the other hand, Gecosala dominated the boys’ 14U division, dropping just seven games across four matches. He capped his run with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 win over Kresthan Belacas of Mlang, Cotabato.

But Gecosala’s bid for a second title was halted by fellow Midsayap, North Cotabato native Shaun Globasa, who took the 16U title with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 triumph.

Their twin finals appearances earned Gonzaga and Gecosala co-Most Valuable Player honors in the week-long Group 2 tournament, held in conjunction with the Araw ng Digos City founding anniversary and hosted by Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas.