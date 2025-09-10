Gokongwei firms renew sponsorship of UP Maroons

Robinsons Retail and Top Breed dog food, both under the Gokongwei group, have renewed their sponsorship of the University of the Philippines men’s basketball team, the UP Maroons.

The announcement was made Monday at UP Diliman, affirming a partnership that has spanned 16 years and coincided with the Maroons’ resurgence in the UAAP. During this period, the team captured two championships and two runner-up finishes.

"This is our 16th year of supporting the UP men's basketball team. So proud of this team who were cellar dwellers for the longest time. Can't believe we were 0-14 the first year of our sponsorship!" said Robina Gokongwei, chairman of Robinsons Retail.

UP president Angelo Jimenez, in a message delivered during the event, said the team’s spirit continues to inspire despite challenges. “Even when the breaks don’t go our way, our alumni never stop believing in the team," he said.

“Champions aren’t defined by wins alone—they learn, regroup, and come back stronger," he added. “After a tough loss, I reminded our players: the journey is never easy. Just look at UP—we’ve produced more Philippine presidents than basketball titles!"

Top Breed is a dog food brand under the Universal Robina Corporation Agri-Industrial Division (URC-AIG). Both Vincent Go, head of URC-AIG, and Robina Gokongwei studied at UP.

“We’re so proud to be part of this journey,” said Go.

Robina Gokongwei, who once covered sports for the Philippine Collegian in 1980-81, recalled her early connection with UP athletics, underscoring how the sponsorship is both professional and personal.