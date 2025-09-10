Go honors Eala, Manila muay bets

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go filed a resolution in the Senate honoring Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala after becoming the first Filipino to win a Women’s Tennis Association title in the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico over the weekend.

Go highlighted that Eala’s triumph embodies the values of discipline, resilience, and excellence that uplift national pride and inspire the next generation of Filipino athletes.

In Senate Resolution No. 117, filed last Tuesday, Go commended the young tennis star for her exceptional performance on the international stage.

Go anchored the resolution on constitutional principles, beginning with a reminder that, “Article XIV, Section 19 of the Philippine Constitution mandates that ‘the State shall promote physical education and encourage sports programs, league competitions, and amateur sports, including training for international competitions, to foster self-discipline, teamwork and excellence for the development of a healthy and alert citizenry.’”

In the resolution, Go stated: “Alexandra ‘Alex’ Eala, the country’s tennis sensation, captured her first-ever Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) title at Guadalajara 125 Open, marking a historic milestone in her young career.”

On the same note, Go also commends Manila muay team for winning three gold and three silver medals in an international mixed martial arts tournament in Malaysia.

The lawmaker filed Senate Resolution No. 116 to commend and congratulate the seven-man team after its successful campaign in an international event in Sandakan.