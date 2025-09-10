Globe launches AT HOME 5G Loop: Fiber-like speeds anywhere

Globe Philippines is redefining home broadband with its newest innovation, the Globe AT HOME 5G loop, offering fiber-like internet through 5G technology and the flexibility to take your connection wherever life takes you. The launch marks a global milestone as the first device of its kind, designed to enhance shared digital experiences at home.

Tailored for modern families, the Globe AT HOME 5G loop supports ultra-clear streaming, collaborative content creation, and immersive video calls. “Whether you're lounging on the couch or moving room to room, Globe AT HOME 5G loop keeps everyone in the loop. Just power it up and you're online!” the company said.

Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz highlighted the innovation’s significance: “Globe AT HOME 5G loop reflects our commitment to serving the evolving needs of the Filipino family. This is more than connectivity. It’s about enabling shared experiences that are simple, secure, and built around real life.”

The portable device, WiFi 6-enabled, also features a built-in speaker, camera, and touchscreen, making it ideal for on-the-go connectivity. Families can stay connected at home, in cafés, or during trips, with unlimited data and flexible all-data promos.

“This is a new way to connect, create, play, and share. Globe AT HOME 5G loop is for people who want the freedom to experience the internet the way they live,” said Abigail Cardino, Vice President and Head of Brand Management, Broadband Business at Globe. “It’s cleverly designed, effortlessly easy, and built for whatever comes next. It's home WiFi that moves with you!”

Pre-orders for the Globe AT HOME 5G loop began on September 1 at select Globe stores, including Megamall, Glorietta, and the Globe Iconic Store in BGC, with more stores to follow. Priced at ₱10,999, the device comes with 30 days of unlimited data, offering families a simple, powerful way to stay connected and enjoy shared digital experiences anytime, anywhere.