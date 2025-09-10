Gibo invites SoKor defense chief to visit Phl

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. met with South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-Back on Monday during the 2025 Seoul Defense Dialogue, where he reaffirmed Manila’s strong commitment to deepening bilateral defense ties and extended an official invitation for Korean official to visit the country.

Ahn warmly welcomed Teodoro and expressed appreciation for the Philippines' consistent and active participation in the annual multilateral forum, which gathers defense and security leaders from across the region.

During their bilateral meeting, both officials explored ways to deepen defense cooperation in light of shared regional security challenges.

Their discussions centered on logistics collaboration, technology exchange, and defense industry partnerships, all under the framework of the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Defense.

The meeting highlighted the enduring defense relationship between the Philippines and South Korea, which traces its roots to the deployment of Filipino troops during the Korean War.

This legacy of shared sacrifice was especially meaningful as the two nations mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Beyond defense and security, both sides acknowledged the importance of cultural, educational, and people-to-people exchanges as foundational pillars of their bilateral ties.

These non-military engagements, they agreed, help promote greater mutual understanding and resilience in the strategic partnership.

In extending his visit invitation to Ahn, reaffirmed Manila’s commitment to further enhancing defense cooperation and strategic engagement with Seoul.