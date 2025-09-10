Gen Z fury ignites Kathmandu unrest

Kathmandu is under heavy military patrols after two days of violent protests against corruption shook Nepal and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

What began as youth-led demonstrations quickly spiraled into arson, looting, and deadly clashes with police. At least 30 people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured as protesters stormed government offices, torched the parliament building, and vandalized politicians’ homes.

“Gen Z” groups behind the movement distanced themselves from the destruction, stressing that their campaign was hijacked by “opportunists.” In a statement, they insisted the protests “was and remains non-violent and rooted in the principles of peaceful civic engagement.”

Security forces opened fire on demonstrators Monday after crowds broke through barricades and scaled the walls of parliament. Nineteen people were killed that day alone, fueling anger that spread nationwide despite strict curfews. By Tuesday evening, Oli announced he was stepping down “to pave the way for a constitutional solution.”

The violence also engulfed Kathmandu’s media hub, with the headquarters of Kantipur Publications set on fire. Homes of several high-profile politicians, including former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, were vandalized.

As the smoke cleared Wednesday, the capital was quieter but scarred. The military confirmed 27 arrests, the recovery of 31 firearms, and ongoing curfews until Thursday morning. Yet in some neighborhoods, young people carrying bin liners and wearing masks volunteered to clean up the damage, saying they wanted to “responsibly manage” the aftermath.

The military has invited protest leaders to enter peace talks, while activists said no further demonstrations were scheduled. Still, their message was clear: a generation fed up with corruption has forced Nepal’s political establishment into its biggest reckoning in decades.