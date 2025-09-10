Gela Atayde fires back at Arjo critics

Gela Atayde came to the defense of her brother, Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, after netizens questioned her recent social media post.

She clarified that Arjo’s earnings are from acting and business ventures—not from corruption.

“‘Di ba maraming nangangailangan ng tulong? We help because we can. ‘Pag tumulong, may hanash. ‘Pag hindi, kasalanan din… He didn’t enter politics for luxury, he entered to serve,” Gela said in response to comments on TikTok.

Her statement came just days before Sarah and Curlee Discaya released a list linking several individuals, including Atayde, to alleged irregularities in flood control projects.