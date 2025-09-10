Fusion of two iconic Manila dining options

Now, with Japanese all-you-can-eat shabu-shabu and yakiniku brand Shaburi & Kintan Buffet, you do not have to choose. The premium concept opened its newest branch at Ayala Malls Manila Bay last month, its fourth in the country, and introduced a milestone offering: the combo set, letting diners enjoy both shabu-shabu and Japanese BBQ in one sitting.

“This opening marks another meaningful step in our continued commitment to bring world-class dining experiences to the Filipino market,” said Atty. SP Sumulong, director of SK Dining Concepts Inc. & chief legal counsel of Mugen Group, at the launch. “Shaburi & Kintan is a one-of-a-kind concept that originated in Japan, offering high-quality, all-you-can-eat dining in an environment that is both interactive and enjoyable.”

Like K-BBQ, I sometimes find hotpot joints hard to tell apart — dip your meat in broth, add a garlicky, nutty sauce and you’re set. Prices often cluster in the same P600 to P800 range. With Shaburi, though, the difference shows. The quality feels premium, with seafood options like salmon and squid balancing heavier beef and pork. There is also flexibility for any budget.

Diners choose from five soups — collagen chicken, sukiyaki, beef pepper, hot miso and the signature konbu. If you want two, one must be konbu, a “basic” broth that is lightly seasoned and designed not to steal attention from the meat.

Hotpot-only sets start around P800 to P900, with pork and chicken options plus rice bowls and noodles (including beef). Add P200 and you unlock hotpot beef, like the fatty Tasty Beef and the savory Angus Beef, along with seafood. For P1,499 at dinner, you are looking at unlimited salmon belly, meatballs, thin cuts, scallops and beef top blade. And if you are willing to splurge, the P2,899 tier unlocks special wagyu and cod fillet — cuts that enrich the broth with extra depth and umami.