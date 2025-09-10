Fugitive caught by NBI after 41 years in hiding

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime B. Santiago disclosed on Wednesday that the NBI–Cordillera Administrative Region (NBI-CAR) successfully apprehended a man who managed to evade law enforcement for 41 years after committing murder.

The suspect, identified as Mario Lumague y Caubang, had a standing warrant of arrest dated February 27, 1986, issued by then Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 5, Baguio City.

According to the report, Lumague was charged with murder in 1983, but escaped from police custody before his scheduled court hearing on November 19, 1984. The court then issued a warrant for his arrest.

Recent reports alleged that Lumague had been seen driving a taxi in Baguio City. During drinking sessions with fellow drivers, he reportedly boasted about killing someone in the 1980s, and shared how he managed to escape custody and hide for decades.

Upon verifying that Lumague still had an active warrant for murder, NBI-CAR launched a surveillance operation, closely monitoring garages and locations where he frequently parked his taxi.

On September 4, 2025, agents received confirmation that Lumague was inside his rented apartment in Upper Pinget, Baguio City. NBI-CAR operatives then peacefully served the warrant at the residence.

The fugitive was informed of the reason for his arrest and of his rights as an arrested individual. He was brought to the NBI-CAR office for standard booking procedures.

On September 5, Lumague was presented before RTC Branch 5, Baguio City, which issued a commitment order for his detention.

He was subsequently turned over to the Baguio City Jail Male Dormitory located on Abanao Street, Baguio City.