France’s “Block Everything” movement tests new PM Lecornu on day one

France’s newest prime minister Sébastien Lecornu began his tenure not with a honeymoon period but with a wave of anger that spilled into the streets on Wednesday. From burning trash bins to road blockades, thousands of demonstrators made clear that frustration with the political establishment is not subsiding anytime soon.

The “Block Everything” movement, loosely organized online and lacking a central leader, drew crowds from different political leanings who shared one goal: to disrupt daily life in protest against the country’s political class and looming austerity measures. In Paris, police said 159 people were arrested by midday after groups attempted to shut down the city’s beltway during the morning rush hour. Trash bins were set alight near schools, and officers responded with tear gas.

By evening, the interior ministry confirmed nearly 300 arrests nationwide and noted that 80,000 police officers had been deployed to maintain order. The education ministry reported disruptions at around 100 schools, with 27 completely blockaded.

The unrest coincided with Lecornu’s official handover ceremony after President Emmanuel Macron appointed him as successor to François Bayrou, who was toppled by a no-confidence vote just two days earlier. At 39, Lecornu is Macron’s youngest prime minister to date, and his appointment marks the seventh leadership change since 2017.

“We will get there,” Lecornu said in his first remarks, pledging to work more creatively with opposition parties to avoid the political gridlock that ended his predecessor’s term after only nine months. Yet his optimism was tested instantly as protests erupted the very day he took office.

The demonstrations were not confined to Paris. In Nantes, highways were blocked with burning tires, and police moved in with tear gas to clear a roundabout. In Marseille, Lyon, Rennes and Lille, protesters slowed traffic and clashed with officers. Officials admitted the blockades had caused significant disruptions but emphasized that no city had been completely paralyzed.

Researchers note that the movement first gained traction among right-wing groups online earlier this year, but it has since been adopted by leftist and far-left activists who see the moment as a chance to challenge Macron’s government.

The protests highlights a deepening public distrust of institutions and highlighted the volatile environment Lecornu inherits. His most urgent task will be steering a 2026 budget through parliament without falling to the same fate as Bayrou, who was ousted for trying to enforce cuts to curb France’s growing debt.

A nationwide strike is already on the horizon, scheduled for 18 September, when major trade unions are expected to mobilize.