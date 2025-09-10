Female visitor nabbed trying to smuggle illegal drugs

An alert member of the Corrections Office assigned at the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City arrested a female visitor of a person deprived of liberty who tried to smuggle illegal drugs placed inside her private parts on Tuesday afternoon.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. identified the suspect as Rhea Mercado, a registered visitor of PDL Edgardo Mercado, currently confined at Dorm 1C (Quadrant 1), MaxSeCamp, NBP.

A report submitted to Catapang by NBP Superintendent Corrections Chief, Roger Boncales, disclosed that Mercado exhibited reluctance to undergo the necessary security procedures, specifically the X-ray body scanning.

After expressing discomfort and requesting to use the restroom, she was observed by a guard in a compromising position, trying to dispose of a suspicious object. The guard’s swift intervention led to the recovery of a condom containing a white crystalline substance, suspected to be illegal drugs.

The confiscated items were promptly sent to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Forensic Laboratory for further analysis, while Mercado was taken to the local police headquarters for processing.

Catapang said this incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by correctional facilities in preventing drug smuggling and maintaining security within their walls.

He emphasized that this incident highlights the persistent challenges faced by the bureau in curbing drug smuggling activities and ensuring the safety and security of their facilities.

The vigilance of staff members in identifying suspicious behavior is crucial in maintaining order and preventing the infiltration of contraband within prison walls, Catapang added.

“As we continue to address these security issues, the case serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against drug-related activities and the measures necessary to protect correctional facilities from exploitation,” Catapang said.