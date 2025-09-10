Electric ferries to sail Pasig River soon, says DOST

Roxas City, Capiz — Electric ferries will soon sail along the Pasig River, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) disclosed on Thursday.

During the Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) in Roxas City, Capiz, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum said this is part of efforts to reduce fossil fuel use in vehicles and cut carbon dioxide emissions.

"We have prototype for electric tricycle, we have e-jeepneys, we're now converting bus to an electric bus, we have prototype for electric boats, soon we will launch an electric ferry in Pasig River together with [University of the Philippines]," Solidum noted.

"As we develop, there is a looming threat for all of us, if we cannot reduce the carbon dioxide emission, then the threat of climate change will be there and it will be very difficult to undo so it's important that all countries work towards that goal," he added.

The DOST Region VI officially kicked off the RSTW on Wednesday, which carries the theme "Siyensya, Teknolohiya at Inobasyon: Kabalikat sa Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Kinabukasan."