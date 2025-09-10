EastWest powers Philippine Travel Mart 2025 as major sponsor

EastWest Bank has stepped up as a major sponsor of the Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) 2025, pledging stronger support for the country’s tourism sector through financing tools, digital platforms, and industry collaborations.

Speaking at the event’s opening ceremony, EastWest chief executive officer Jerry Ngo urged stakeholders to reimagine tourism not merely as a destination-driven economy, but as a broader platform for livelihood, identity, and national pride.

“Filipino hospitality is never transactional; it is deeply personal. Tourism is not just an industry for us. It is an ecosystem—one we want to nurture from the ground up through partnerships and collaborations,” Ngo said.

Bringing banking to the travel experience

At its PTM 2025 booth, EastWest offered attendees on-site credit card applications, loan and insurance inquiries, and access to exclusive installment promos with select travel merchants.

EastWest credit cardholders also enjoyed an exclusive early entrance privilege, gaining access to the fair between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. ahead of the general public. The perk, the bank said, reflects its mission to deliver ease, personalization, and access through its “EasyWay to Bank” platform, which integrates financing options and digital tools to enhance the travel experience.

A financial partner for tourism growth

From travel-ready credit cards and airport lounge access to NFC payments, real-time rewards, and installment options, EastWest said it continues to build a financial ecosystem that empowers travelers.

The bank’s parent company, Filinvest, complements this push through sustainable tourism investments in hospitality, food and beverage innovation, and eco-conscious infrastructure development.

“Tourism thrives when government, LGUs, communities, transport, technology, and yes, banks come together,” Ngo said. “If we nurture it, if we empower it with the right financial tools, the right partnerships, and the right spirit, then tourism will not just grow—it will transform lives.”

By sponsoring PTM 2025, EastWest underscored its commitment to tourism empowerment through financial tools, digital channels, and community partnerships.

“At EastWest, we help power transformations,” Ngo added.