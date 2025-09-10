DOJ subpoenas Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto, Estomo, 18 cops over missing sabungeros

The Department of Justice has issued subpoenas against businessman Atong Ang, actress Gretchen Barretto, former National Capital Region Police Office chief retired Police General Jonnel Estomo, and 18 policemen in connection with the disappearance of several cockfighting enthusiasts.

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon confirmed Tuesday that the subpoenas began to be served that night, with the process continuing into Wednesday. The respondents are facing preliminary investigation for serious illegal detention, multiple murder, and related charges. The first hearing is scheduled on September 18.

Ang, Barretto, and Estomo have denied the allegations.

In a separate development, Ang filed a complaint with the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office against whistleblower Patidongan for conspiracy to commit attempted robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons, grave threats, grave coercion, slander, and incriminating innocent persons.

According to Ang, Patidongan threatened to implicate him in the disappearance unless he paid P300 million. Barretto said she received a similar threat.

Patidongan initially claimed Ang and others masterminded the disappearance of the missing sabungeros, but this narrative shifted after Ang filed countercharges, accusing Patidongan and his brothers of orchestrating the incidents themselves. The credibility of Patidongan’s claims has since been questioned, including by Barretto’s camp.